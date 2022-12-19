Arkansas's secretary of state posts prank call of 2 Chinese restaurants to his Facebook

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston shared a video of a prank call involving two Chinese restaurants on his personal Facebook page last week.

In a now-deleted post, the Republican official shared a video of a man calling two Chinese restaurants on separate phones to have the two workers speak to each other, reported the Arkansas Times.

In the video, the man can be seen holding and facing the cell phones together so both of the restaurant workers think one is calling the other to place an order.

The two workers, who have strong Asian accents, become confused as they both try to take each others’ orders. The man operating the prank call can be seen uncontrollably laughing at the conversation.

While many users also poked fun at the prank call, others criticized the man behind the video for being racist and immature.

“Making fun of people that speak 2-4 more langues [sic] than you,” one user wrote. “Go try work Japan/ China…oh you wouldn’t because the US is the best country right..then just remember, your language only goes to one place.”

“I can appreciate a good laugh but this is flat out offensive,” another user commented.

After serving as Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands for eight years, Thurston was first elected as Arkansas Secretary of State in November 2018.

NextShark has reached out to Thurston for comment.

