Arkdale woman faces felony charge after handgun found in Wisconsin Rapids soccer field restroom

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A 43-year-old Arkdale woman suspected of leaving a handgun in a bathroom near a Washington Elementary School soccer field made her initial appearance in Wood County Circuit Court Monday morning.

Julie A. Joslin faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm on school grounds. During her initial appearance, Wood County Circuit Judge Nicholas Brazeau Jr. set a $2,500 signature bond for Joslin.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 2, a Wisconsin Rapids officer responded to a call at a concession stand near the soccer field on Washington Street. A worker at the concession stand gave the officer a .380-caliber Ruger handgun that someone found in the bathroom near the field.

The officer talked to Joslin, who said she was in the women's restroom at the soccer fields. She said she left the handgun in the restroom and gave a description of the gun that matched the one the worker gave the officer, according to the complaint.

Joslin has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but permit holders are not allowed to carry weapons on school grounds, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Joslin faces a maximum of 3½ years in prison.

MORE NEWS: New Miss Wisconsin Rapids 2022 Cassidy Sairs' skin cancer prevention initiative is personal

MORE NEWS: Northwoods naturalist John Bates helps us explore 'Wisconsin's Wild Lakes' with new book

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids: Woman faces felony charge after handgun found in restroom