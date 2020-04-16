Is Arkema S.A.'s (EPA:AKE) CEO Pay Justified?

Thierry Le Hénaff became the CEO of Arkema S.A. (EPA:AKE) in 2006. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Thierry Le Hénaff's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Arkema S.A. has a market cap of €5.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €4.2m for the year to December 2019. That's less than last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €900k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from €3.7b to €11b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was €3.0m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Arkema stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 68% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 32% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Arkema allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

It would therefore appear that Arkema S.A. pays Thierry Le Hénaff more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Arkema has changed over time.

Is Arkema S.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Arkema S.A. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 9.8% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.9%.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the improvement in EPS is good. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Arkema S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 17% over three years, some Arkema S.A. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Arkema S.A., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Although we'd stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Arkema that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.