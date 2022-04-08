Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) shareholders have endured a 11% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) share price has gained 11% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 11% in the last year, well below the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Arko share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 193%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

With a low yield of 0.9% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Arko's revenue is actually up 85% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arko has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.5% in the last year, Arko shareholders might be miffed that they lost 11% (even including dividends). While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 11%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Arko is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

