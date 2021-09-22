ARK's Cathie Wood says Wall Street not in a bubble

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noel Randewich
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood, head of ARK Invest, on Wednesday said she believed the U.S. stock market is not overvalued, and she talked up Tesla, her largest holding.

“We are not in a bubble, that I know," Wood said, speaking virtually at a Morningstar investment conference.

"But I do believe the market is beginning to understand how profound some of these platform opportunities are, and how sustained and rapid the growth rates are going to be," Wood said, referring to Tesla and other companies leveraging artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Fueled by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, the S&P 500 is up almost 100% from its low in March 2020, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. That has left the S&P 500 valued at about 21 times expected earnings, compared to an average forward PE of 16.5 over the past 10 years, according to Refinitiv data.

Graphic: S&P 500 forward P/E is far above its historical average - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znpnebjrgvl/Pasted%20image%201632344397603.png

Tesla is the largest holding in Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF, which is heavy on growth stocks, also including Teladoc Health Inc and Roku. The fund is down 5% so far in 2021, well behind the S&P 500's 17% gain.

The ETF's poor year-to-date performance puts it in the lowest percentile among 598 U.S. mid-cap growth funds, according to Morningstar. In 2020, the ARK Innovation ETF was the top performing actively managed fund.

On Wednesday, Tesla rose 1.70% to $751.94, and it has now climbed 77% over the past 12 months. ARK Invest in March said it expected Tesla's stock to reach the $3,000 mark by 2025.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Set for Steady Open, Curve Flatter After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Thursday after U.S. shares took in their stride the prospect of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus as early as November. The Treasury yield curve flattened.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – At Risk to Hawkish Rate Hike Surprise by Fed

    Gold futures are edging lower shortly after the New York opening on Wednesday and ahead of key U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcements at 18:00 GMT.

  • 10 Hedge Funds Betting Against Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hedge funds that are betting against Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these hedge funds, go directly to 5 Hedge Funds Betting Against Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Over the past few months, several hedge funds have revealed short positions […]

  • Stocks rally on Evergrande assurances as Fed avoids major surprises

    Stock markets were buoyant Wednesday, bouncing off recent sharp losses as concerns eased over Chinese property giant Evergrande, while the Federal Reserve kept interest rates low, as expected.

  • Exclusive: India plan for tighter e-commerce rules faces internal government dissent - documents

    India's plan to tighten rules on its fast-growing e-commerce market has run into internal government dissent, memos reviewed by Reuters show, with the Ministry of Finance describing some proposals as "excessive" and "without economic rationale". The memos offer a rare glimpse of high-stakes policy-making governing a market already featuring global retail heavyweights from Amazon to Walmart, plus domestic players like Reliance Industries and Tata Group. The sector is forecast by Grant Thornton to be worth $188 billion by 2025.

  • Citi blocked PDVSA attempt to pay Siemens, executive says at trial

    Citigroup Inc blocked an attempt by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA to make debt payments to a Siemens unit, a Citi executive testified on Wednesday in a U.S. trial over whether PDVSA is liable for the payments. In a bench trial that began on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, PDVSA is contending that U.S. sanctions implemented in August 2017 rendered payment impossible. The dispute stems from a January 2017 promissory note that cash-strapped PDVSA issued to oilfield equipment provider Dresser-Rand for $120 million, plus interest.

  • What to expect from the Fed's policy decision today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down what investors can expect from The Fed's taper plans as Fed Chair Jerome Powell wraps up the Fed's FOMC meeting today.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Fed's Powell: Don't assume Fed can thwart default fallout

    The Federal Reserve may not be able to shield the economy and financial markets from the effects of a U.S. debt default, the central bank's chief said on Wednesday as he urged Congress to raise the country's debt limit to avoid that catastrophic risk. “It’s just very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely fashion so that the United States can pay its bills as and when they come due,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. “The failure to do that could result in severe damage to the economy and financial markets, and it’s just not something we should contemplate.”

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Shares of large automakers, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), are trading higher amid an overall market rebound as stocks regain some losses following Monday's selloff. Ford and Redwood Materials also today announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. Ford and Redwood say their goal is to make electric vehicles more sustainable, drive down the cost for batteries and ultimately help make electric vehicles acces

  • Fed Chair Powell says he's powerless to protect the economy if Congress lets the US default on its debt

    Nobody should assume the Federal Reserve can help if Congress fails to lift the debt limit ahead of a mid-October deadline, Powell said.

  • The hidden meaning behind the Evergrande blow up: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

    Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.