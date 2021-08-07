Arlan Hamilton on why she’s backing Career Karma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Newcomb
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital, knows what it feels like to be underestimated.

Hamilton built Backstage Capital when she was homeless, and has turned it into a powerhouse firm that champions people like herself: women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ community, who are largely underfunded in the venture community.

With a large Twitter following, Hamilton shares lessons she has learned along the way, including most recently “How to shake your self-doubt.” She’s also the author of It's About Damn Time: How to Turn Being Underestimated Into Your Greatest Advantage and host of the podcast Your First Million.

Backstage Capital has since invested in more than 170 startups. The firm launched four accelerator programs in 2018 to serve what they call “underestimated founders” in Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and London.

Career Karma—one of Backstage Capital’s portfolio companies—is a 1 million-strong community of peers, coaches, and mentors who offer training and advice.

“Rapid reskilling is the most critical issue of our time, not just economically, but politically in the United States and all over the world. Career Karma’s mission is to connect the world to their next opportunity, and we are positioned to be the category king of the rapid reskilling movement,” CEO and cofounder Ruben Harris tells Fortune.

Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner at Backstage Capital, sits for a photograph after a Bloomberg Studio 1.0 television interview in San Francisco, Calif., U.S., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Backstage Capital operates as a venture capital firm which invests in underrepresented founders such as people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ community.
Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner at Backstage Capital, sits for a photograph after a Bloomberg Studio 1.0 television interview in San Francisco, Calif., U.S., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Backstage Capital operates as a venture capital firm which invests in underrepresented founders such as people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ community.

  • Name of startup: Career Karma

  • Year founded: 2018

  • Valuation: Confidential, but “above average for Series A’s,” according to CEO and cofounder Ruben Harris.

  • Investment level: $11.9 million

  • Number of employees: 150, across 14 countries and nine states

  • Location: San Francisco

  • Other major investors: SoftBank, Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective

Why she invested, in her own words

I crossed paths with Ruben a few times before Backstage Capital invested in the summer of 2018 during their pre-seed, and completed their negotiation over a few short emails. His talent for building brands and culture was evident, and when he launched his podcast, Breaking Into Startups, it was clear he had no reservations about sharing his own conviction and voice.

He seemed like someone who has always been doing the work. Ruben and the team at Career Karma are in a great position to help people find more than just jobs: People are finding self-worth, a sense of direction, and a career path that makes them part of something bigger than themselves. And that’s all because of what Career Karma offers.

When they told us they were raising $10 million in 2020, I knew that would happen because I knew that he had been planning the next level of what they were going to do. He wasn’t going to be stagnant.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Florida radio host who railed against Dr. Fauci and vaccines has died from COVID-19

    After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.

  • Police release autopsy results for missing Pleasanton runner

    Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday.

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Deputy Overdose After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.

  • Video film of mutiny by passengers at the unfair removal of two Black men from a flight

    Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."

  • Mayflower 400 years: How many people are related to the Mayflower pilgrims?

    For some, the17th century "pilgrim fathers" are also real-life ancestors. But for how many?

  • The Perfect Storm Battering Ron DeSantis

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“We are in a crisis and this governor is raising money off of anti-Fauci merch and going to other states to do fundraisers,” Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried says of Ron DeSantis.Yes, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reaching all-time highs in Florida, and its leader is hawking koozies and pretending everything’s hunky dory.“I don’t really understand what’s going on every single time that he opens his mouth,” Fried, who’s running aga

  • New Hampshire man’s cabin fire leads to state investigation

    The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

    Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”

  • Fire Burns Down Cabin of 81-Year-Old Man Who Spent Decades Living Alone in Woods

    David Lidstone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a father of four, grew his own food while living at the New Hampshire cabin

  • Bible Verses About Halloween to Keep in Mind This Season

    These quotes from scripture capture the spirit of our favorite spooky holiday.

  • Comedian Tony Baker's son, 2 others killed in California crash

    Cerain Baker was one of three people ejected from a Volkswagen in Burbank after suspected street racers crashed into the car, officials said.

  • 'You are not a chick': Video shows argument between trans councilwoman and store owner over anti-transgender sign

    A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Rhode Island woman viciously attacked

    A group of ATV riders, after blocking the woman at a traffic light who then honked at them, are seen in a disturbing video pulling her from her car and beating her, according to investigators.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Survivors of acid attacks in Mexico unite to push for change

    Elisa Xolalpa has had three daughters and found a job she enjoys since a former boyfriend tried to destroy her life by tossing acid on her when she was 18. Two decades later, she is still seeking justice. Survivors of acid attacks like Xolalpa are banding together and raising their voices in Mexico despite the country’s high rates of violence, which often targets women, and staggering levels of impunity.