Arlen Erdahl, former Minnesota secretary of state and congressman, dies at 92

Sep. 24—Arlen Erdahl, a former Minnesota secretary of state and U.S. state congressman, died this week after a long battle with Alzheimer's, his family members said Saturday, Sept. 23.

A farmer and lifelong public servant, Erdahl died Thursday at the age of 92.

He and his twin brother, Lowell, were raised on a farm near Blue Earth, Minnesota. Erdahl's earliest political experience was campaigning with his dad for Minnesota Farmer-Labor Party gubernatorial candidate Floyd B. Olson.

He attended St. Olaf College, where he participated in three sports and was captain of the track team. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and run for the army's track team.

After his military service, he worked on the family farm and married Ellen Syrdal in 1958. Along with raising six children, the couple "campaigned and traveled back and forth from the farm to political and fellowship posts in St. Paul, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Kingston, Jamaica," per a news release from Erdahl's family.

During his long political career he served eight years as a Minnesota state representative, four years as Minnesota secretary of state and was appointed to the state Public Service Commission by Gov. Wendell Anderson.

His politics, family members say, "prioritized agriculture, foreign affairs, environment, helping individual constituents, and leveling playing fields, especially for the disabled." He called himself a 'fiscal conservative with a social conscience.' "

He authored the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act to advance the rights of women and in Congress became one of the "Gypsy Moths" — "an influential coalition of moderate Republicans who often voted across party lines to advance social justice issues and curb military excesses."

His son Rolf said, "He just genuinely liked people. His personal and political style enabled him to find common ground and make meaningful, often lasting connections with just about everyone he met. He equally enjoyed conversing with kings and custodians, presidents, pontiffs and pig farmers."

Erdahl's daughter, Kari Hagen, recalled that he wouldn't let personal or political setbacks get him down and would instead say he was "between exciting opportunities."

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Erdahl continued to enjoy time with family and friends. "His response to his new challenge was, 'Just because I have dementia doesn't mean I have to be down in the dumps about it,' " his family said.

Services to honor his life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 4100 Lyndale Ave. in Minneapolis.

According to the family, memorials can be directed to the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, the Peace Corps Fund, Cure Alzheimer's Fund, or an organization supporting international understanding, nature preservation or support for the those with disabilities.