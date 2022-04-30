Arlington Alfresco Returns | Armed Robber At 7-Eleven | Mother's Day

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

Trees produce life giving oxygen, give us building materials and fuel, serve as windbreaks and can help cut down air conditioning costs.



This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 2016, is up for sale.

Local restaurants in and around Arlington Heights will be offering brunch on May 8.

Mother's Day is rapidly approaching on Sunday, May 8.

The popular, pedestrian-friendly experience, features additional outdoor dining space for restaurants in the downtown area.

A Wheeling woman wielded the golf club threateningly while demanding the clerk hand over money, according to police.

POLICE REPORTS

