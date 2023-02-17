Arlington Catholic High School employee was fired after “inappropriate interaction” with a student

An Arlington Catholic High School employee has been fired after the school said the worker had “an inappropriate interaction with a student” on Tuesday.

According to school officials, a part-time worker who is not a teacher had an inappropriate interaction with a student in a school hallway.

The student as well as a staff member who heard the exchange immediately reported it to the administration.

School officials said the employee was removed from the school and won’t be returning to Arlington Catholic.

Police as well as the school administration are investigating the incident.

“APD was made aware of an incident that occurred yesterday involving a school employee and a juvenile. The matter is under investigation and it involves a juvenile so I am not able to comment further,” Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said in a statement.

The school’s principal sent a letter out to the families saying the school’s priority “is to ensure a safe learning environment.”

“We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration, the principal Graceffa said. “Members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and school community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW