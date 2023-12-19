Arlington Catholic teacher resigns after alleged incident of ‘inappropriate contact’ toward students

A Catholic school teacher resigned last week amid an investigation into an alleged incident of inappropriate contact with a student, according to officials.

Arlington Catholic High School sent a letter home to parents on Monday, saying in part that allegations were made against a teacher on Thursday for “inappropriate contact towards students.”

The students reported the activity to a teacher after school the previous day and administration was notified, according to the letter. Police and the legal department at the Archdiocese were also informed.

Officials say the teacher was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning and was escorted from the building. That teacher then submitted their letter of resignation later that morning, according to the archdiocese.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire ACHS/SAS community,” the Arlington Catholic Administrative Team said. “We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration. All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and the school community as a whole.”

Arlington Police say they’re aware of the allegations made against the employee and are actively investigating.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

