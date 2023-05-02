Arlington charter school athletics director charged with improper student relationship

An athletics director at Newman International Academy’s high school in Arlington is facing felony charges of an improper relationship with a student, according to authorities.

Alberto de la Cruz, 34, was arrested after an investigation by the Newman International Academy police and Arlington police, according to a news release from the charter school’s law enforcement department.

De la Cruz was arrested in Waxahachie on Friday by Newman International Academy and Waxahachie police, according to the news release. The man, identified on the school’s website as an athletics director, has been on administrative leave from the school and banned from returning to campus since the investigation began.

Authorities at the academy’s Gibbins High School location in Arlington received a report that de la Cruz was involved in an improper relationship with a student last week and immediately began an investigation, according to the news release. Detectives with the Arlington Police Department led the criminal investigation with the support of the academy’s police department, eventually finding enough evidence to acquire an arrest warrant, police said.

Police from Waxahachie and Newman International Academy booked de la Cruz in at the Ellis County Jail on April 28, according to the news release. As of Tuesday he was no longer listed as an inmate in the jail, according to county records.

De la Cruz was released from jail on $35,000 bond, KDFW-TV reported.

De la Cruz was employed at the school for seven years, according to its website.