Arlington considers budget focused on police and fire. What it means for your property taxes

The Arlington City Council will consider a budget that emphasizes the city’s police and fire departments while lowering the tax rate.

Almost a third of the proposed $672.2 million budget — $202 million —will go toward the police and fire departments of Tarrant County’s second largest city, including $8 million for additional personnel and equipment.

“For years we’ve had discussions about staffing levels at the fire department,” said city manager Trey Yelverton.

He said the city has typically funded three-man staffing per truck, but will move to four-man staffing starting with this budget.

A long awaited active-adult center will be receive just more than $1.5 million, and it is expected to be open by winter 2024, according to Yelverton. In 2017, residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of building the center.

“There are some significant enhancements in this year’s budget that follow through on prior commitments that have been made,” Yelverton said. “We’re still coming out of our COVID financial impact.”

He said $3.8 million is set to offset costs and enhance services.

Arlington is lowering the property tax rate by one cent, to 58.98 cents. The owner of a home appraised at $360,000 with a homestead exemption will pay $1,698.62.

It is the eighth straight year the city will lower the tax rate, but most homeowners will pay more because of increasing property values. The average residential value in Arlington increased 15% between 2022 and 2023, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.

“In my time, it’s the second largest tax reduction the city has offered,” Yelverton said. “All other years it’s been a partial cent. And not only have we lowered it, but we continue to reauthorize exemptions.”

The entertainment district has helped ease the burden on the city’s residents. He said 48% of the sales tax comes from credit cards from outside Arlington.

“Becuase of the attractions and tourism, it provides tax relief that we don’t have to have a higher tax rate to provide the same services to our citizens,” he said.

The city will host two town halls to discuss and answer questions about the budget. They are at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Arlington Police South District Service Center and at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the City Council Chamber Hall.