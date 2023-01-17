Arlington council considering May bond election for new police station, streets, parks

Arlington City Council members are considering calling a bond election May 6 that could include money for a police station in north Arlington and improvements to streets, parks and recreation amenities.

The council has until Feb. 7 to call the election. City spokesperson Susan Schrock said an exact dollar amount hasn’t been determined, but council members received a list of proposed projects totaling $278 million over five years.

Deputy city manager Lemuel Randolph said the council could continue discussing and refining the proposals during their meeting on Jan. 24.

Voters approved a $189 million bond in 2018 for street and parking improvements.

One of the 2018 projects included $6 million for a police evidence storage facility in north Arlington, but the project hasn’t been completed, and an additional $15 million is needed because of cost increases due to COVID, Randolph said.

A police station is needed in north Arlington because of the entertainment district, he said.

District 1 council member Helen Moise agreed, and said there are major changes in that area, and that a police station is “very much needed.”

“I’m asking the council to indulge the north, so to speak. Give us the additional $15 million,” she said.

Council member Barbara Odom-Wesley thanked the citizens committee that worked on bond priorities. “It’s outstanding that we have an equitable look at projects in the city. All districts are represented,” she said.