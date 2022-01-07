Arlington County Decides On Friday's Closures, Cancellations

ARLINGTON, VA — All Arlington County government facilities will be open at 10 a.m. on Friday for in-person and virtual services.

National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for much of the Washington, D.C. region, including Arlington. Snowfall is expect 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, with accumulations of 2-4 inches and more than 5 inches in some areas.



Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to the impending winter weather. Many communities across the state are still recovering from Monday's storm, which deposited more than a foot of snow in some areas, knocked down power lines, caused more than 600 traffic accidents on icy roads and stranded many drivers in their cars on I-95 for more than 20 hours.



After four straight snow days for Arlington students this week due to Monday's snowstorm and its aftermath, Arlington Public Schools has decided to punt the return from winter break to next week. All APS offices and schools will be closed on Friday.

RELATED: Arlington Public Schools Makes Decision On Friday Opening

With the exception of Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center, Arlington Mill, Lubber Run and Thomas Jefferson Community Centers, all Parks & Recreation indoor facilities will be closed and programs canceled on Friday. The four centers mentioned will open at 10 a.m. for drop-in pool and fitness facilities. Lubber Run's administrative office opens at 10 a.m. and the center's preschool will open at 10:30 a.m.

Arlington County Courts will be open on Friday for in-person and virtual services.



COVID-19 Testing Sites & Vaccination Clinics: Vaccination clinics will be open for regular service on Friday. Information on the county's testing kiosks is available online.

Human Services Facilities and Programs will be open on Friday for in-person and virtual services.



Inspection Services: New construction and field operations will be conducted virtually on Friday as scheduled. Code enforcement field inspections will resume on Friday with a priority given to essential inspections that had to be rescheduled due to this week's winter weather. Non-essential code enforcement inspections may be delayed.

Story continues

Parking meters and other parking violations will be enforced on Friday.

Transportation: Visit ART Alerts for updates and CommuterPagefor region's latest transit info.

All trash, recycling and organics collection will be canceled on Friday because of Thursday night's snowstorm. There will be no make-up collections for the collections that were missed this week due to the weather. Weather permitting, regular collection services will resume on Monday.

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Patch