Arlington felon sentenced to having explosives, arsenal in underground bunker

An Arlington man was sentenced Friday to 42 months in prison for illegally possessing an arsenal of weapons and explosives, according to the Department of Justice.

James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after an altercation at his home on Burn Road in Arlington.

Deputies responded to the scene when Bowden threatened another man with a gun.

According to the DOJ, deputies found a room in Bowden’s garage that was set up like a laboratory, with various chemicals and equipment used to make homemade explosives.

After the explosives were rendered safe, deputies discovered a removal panel in the floor of the garage that led to an underground bunker.

Inside the bunker were firearms, ammunition, grenades, silencers, ballistic armor, firearms accessories and other equipment.

Two of the firearms had been modified to shoot as fully automatic machine guns.

Bowden was prohibited from possessing firearms because of two prior felony convictions in 1998.