Arlington Heights man charged with attempted murder after stabbing CTA employee, assaulting police officer with blunt object

Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read
An Arlington Heights man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a CTA employee and assaulting a police officer on an ‘L’ platform in the Loop last weekend, Chicago police announced.

Albert Burage, 39, is accused of stabbing a 44-year-old CTA employee on the platform of the Jackson Blue Line station, at 328 S. Dearborn St., and striking a police officer in the back with a blunt object Sunday night. Burage allegedly pulled the CTA employee off a train and onto the platform before stabbing him multiple times after a “physical altercation,” according to a media notification from police.

The CTA employee was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he had been listed in fair condition, police said at the time. The police officer’s condition was stabilized at an unspecified hospital. Burage was taken to Stroger Hospital with unknown injuries, where his condition also was stabilized. He had been placed under arrest a short time after the stabbing, police said.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Burage also was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, including one of a transit employee and one of a peace officer. He is expected to appear before a judge for a bond court hearing Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

tsoglin@chicagotribune.com

