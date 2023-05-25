Arlington Heights woman charged with arson in fire at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

Charges were filed late Tuesday in connection with the Tuesday morning fire at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines that caused damage estimated at over $78,000.

According to Des Plaines police, Virginia Roque-Fermin, 41, of the 4200 block of Jennifer Lane has been charged with one felony count of arson. Charges were filed after an investigation by police officers with assistance from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office and staff at the shrine.

Responding officers who arrived at the site at 1170 N. River Rd. Tuesday shortly after 2:30 a.m. saw Roque-Fermin quickly walking away from the fire. Police said they noticed she had soot on her clothes and detained her.

Officers were able to view surveillance footage, which allegedly showed Roque-Fermin carrying statues, buckets, chairs and planter pots toward the grotto area. According to police, she then started a fire and continued bringing objects to the fire to stoke the flames.

The site will remain open to pilgrims, who will be asked to avoid the areas affected by the fire. Staff at the shrine have started a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 to cover the damages in the outdoor chapel.

“Although we are very saddened by the painful vandalism, we wish that through the help of our community, we can reconstruct the outdoor Chapel of the Resurrected Christ, also known as ‘the Altar of Miracles,’” the fundraiser description reads. “Pilgrims visit for many reasons: some seek hope, others express gratitude; however, all come with prayers and express love to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

After a bond hearing Tuesday, Roque-Fermin is being held on $200,000 bond. She is due in court June 8 at the Skokie Courthouse.

adperez@chicagotribune.com