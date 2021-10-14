Arlington High School teacher assaulted by student; student arrested, police say

A student at Arlington High School assaulted a teacher around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on school property, causing visible injuries, according to a police report.

The female teacher was punched and kicked multiple times by a 17-year-old male student, according to the Arlington police report.

The student has been arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant, which is a felony, the report states.

Arlington ISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.