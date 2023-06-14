Arlington ISD names interim superintendent as district searches to permanently fill position

The Arlington Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Steven Wurtz as interim superintendent on Tuesday as the district continues to search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, who is set to retire in August.

“We are pleased that Dr. Wurtz will serve in this role and we’re confident he’ll provide steady leadership during this transitional period,” said Melody Fowler, Arlington ISD Board President. “He has a firm understanding of the district’s strategic priorities, and we know he is committed to delivering superior educational opportunities to our students.”

“Wurtz brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of educational leadership,” said district officials in a news release Tuesday.

Wurtz started his career as a bilingual teacher in the Irving Independent School District in 2000 and advanced to become an assistant principal. He also served as a principal in the Grand Prairie Independent School District, then returned to Irving ISD as principal and division director of elementary schools. Ten years ago, he accepted the position of area superintendent of elementary schools in Arlington ISD and was named the chief academic officer a year later.

“I’m honored to fill this role,” Wurtz said. “My main focus will be maintaining a high-quality learning experience, ensuring smooth operations and fostering a positive environment for students and staff.”

Wurtz will fulfill his role of interim superintendent starting Wednesday.

Michelle Cavazos, who was named the lone finalist for superintendent in Arlington ISD on May 4, decided to stay at her current job. She signed a contract to remain superintendent of the Gregory Portland school district near Corpus Christi.

Dr. Cavazos will serve in an advisory capacity through Aug. 31, 2023.