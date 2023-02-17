Arlington kidnapping suspect back in jail after he called, messaged victim: court records

A Grand Prairie man charged with the sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping of a woman in 2021 was back in jail Friday after violating conditions of his bond in the case, according to court records.

Four people have arrested in the case, which authorities say occurred on June 11, 2021, in Arlington.

A criminal complaint said that the suspects are accused of using a sledgehammer as a weapon to threaten the abducted woman.

Tarrant County Jail records identified the Grand Prairie man as 34-year-old Daniel Deen Abbas, who was booked on Thursday. He remained in the jail on Friday with bond set at $25,000.

He was first taken into custody in 2021 and later released on bond.

Criminal court records indicated that Abbas violated bond conditions in part by testing positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

As a condition of his bond, Abbas was to have no contact with the victim, but he sent a message to her on Dec. 30, 2022, and on Jan. 9 he called her, according to court records.

Three women also have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse in the case.

Penuel Sage Abbas, 30, of Arlington, was charged on June 29, 2021, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The relationship between Penuel Sage Abbas and Daniel Deen Abbas was not available on Friday.

Court records indicated Brenda A. Rivera, 21, of Grand Prairie, was charged on July 12, 2021, and Sevie Marie Bernard, 31, of Bedford, was charged on July 21, 2021.

Trials for the suspects are pending.