Arlington Launches Program To Assist Renters & Homeowners

ARLINGTON, MA — The Town of Arlington has launched the Arlington Tenant-Homeowner Assistance Fund, a program that provides rental and mortgage assistance to households that have been impacted by the economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance program, funded through $1,000,000 of the Town’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is open to households that rent or own their home. It provides assistance of up to $2,500 per month, payable to the household’s landlord or mortgage loan servicer.

Households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income may receive up to four months of assistance, while households earning over 80 percent of the Area Median Income are eligible for up to two months of support.

The Arlington Tenant-Homeowner Assistance Fund is accepting pre-applications on a rolling basis, pending availability of funds. All applications will be pre-screened for eligibility, and those applicants determined to be eligible will be entered into a lottery.

Additional information about this program, including the income limits, and the link to the pre-application form is available at www.arlingtonma.gov/ARPA.





This article originally appeared on the Arlington Patch