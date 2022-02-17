Arlington Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

ARLINGTON, MA — The Arlington Board of Health voted Feb. 16 to rescind the indoor mask mandate, citing reduced transmission rates, high vaccination status and wider availability of testing in town.

Businesses have the option of instituting their own face covering rules.

On Feb. 15, the state lifted its own mask advisory, but continues to require face coverings on public and private transportation systems, including ride-shares and the MBTA, in healthcare facilities and in settings with vulnerable populations.

The Arlington Board of Health recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to wear a mask if they:

Have a weakened immune system.

Are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition.

Live with someone who has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.

People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask indoors, the Board of Health said. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered close contacts should follow the quarantine guidance, which includes wearing a mask in public for five more days after they leave isolation, the board said.

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Patch