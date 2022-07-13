Arlington man, 54, dies by suicide in Tarrant County Jail

A 54-year-old man died by suicide while being held at the Tarrant County Jail in June, according to records kept by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Oh Young Park was booked into custody on Sept. 21 on seven charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He died by hanging on June 17.

A detention officer found Park during face-to-face observations at 11:07 p.m., according to the report. Other officers helped cut Park down, and an ambulance was called one minute later. The medical team tried life-saving measures until just after midnight, when Park was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m., the report says.

Park is the fourth man to die by hanging while inside the jail since 2020.