Arlington man arrested, faces manslaughter charge after woman killed on I-30 in Fort Worth

An Arlington man was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run incident in Fort Worth that killed a woman.

The victim was found on Interstate 30 near Eastchase Parkway in the eastbound lanes at about 3 a.m. Monday. Multiple vehicles had hit her and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Fort Worth police spokesperson Shawn Stone said.

A suspect arrived at a local hospital seeking medical treatment and was detained, Stone said.

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect who was arrested as Hugo Avila, 41. He faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and released on bond Tuesday.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An attorney for Avila was not listed in court records.

All eastbound lanes of I-30 were closed for several hours Monday morning while the accident was being investigated.