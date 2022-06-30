Arlington man arrested, faces murder charge in Fort Worth shooting

A 31-year-old man from Arlington is facing at least three charges in connection to a fatal Fort Worth shooting in May.

Carlos Luis Carrasquillo was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Carrasquillo also faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction.

On May 11, shortly after midnight, Fort Worth police responded to a shots fired call at the Luxury Inn, at 2108 E. Lancaster Ave.

Responding officers said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was unresponsive with multiple gunshot injuries. The second man was shot in the leg.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where Desmond Dawkins, 36, was pronounced dead. The man who was shot in the leg was treated and released.