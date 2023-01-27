Arlington man arrested in shooting death of woman after intoxication, gun safety talk

An Arlington man was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman who was found in a Fort Worth home where police said people were intoxicated and they had been talking about gun safety.

Jail records identified the suspect as 23-year-old Trevor Raynes, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Raynes, who was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail on Friday, faces a charge of manslaughter in the death of Angelica Marissa Lefevre.

Fort Worth police said the woman was fatally shot Sunday morning after a man apparently accidentally fired a handgun while talking to the victim about gun safety.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the shooting scene at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 3700 block of Neches Street, in north Fort Worth, after receiving a call about an unconscious person.

An officer entered the home and noted that four men she encountered in a living room appeared to be intoxicated from alcohol or another substance, according to a Fort Worth police incident report.

As she interviewed the men, the officer saw a woman lying in the kitchen of the home, the report stated. Lefevre suffered a gunshot wound on her upper body, authorities said.

Officers secured the residence and detained the four men who were inside the house, police said in a statement Monday.