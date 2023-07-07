Arlington man convicted in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son who died of head trauma

An Arlington man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after being convicted in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Quentin Walker, 32, was sentenced by a jury to 30 years for causing serious bodily injury to a child, 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member, and 15 years for manslaughter.

Walker was arrested in Fort Worth in October 2020 and was booked into the Arlington Jail on a capital murder charge.

He told police that his girlfriend’s son, Kasheton Phillip-Evans Ross, fell on a grassy area outside of an apartment complex when they were on their way back from a Chick-Fil-A, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram in 2020.

Walker never entered the Chick-Fil-A restaurant and he was not seen playing with Kasheton on the grass outside of the apartment complex, according to surveillance video obtained by Arlington police.

Bria Ross’s 2-year-old son died from blunt-force trauma to his head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Walker was the only person alone with Kasheton prior to the child showing symptoms of his injuries, police said in the warrant.

The autopsy indicated that Kasheton had a history of suffering blows to his head.

Initially, Walker and Kasheton’s mother told Arlington police that he fell while playing in the grass and the three of them went to a nearby Neighborhood Walmart, where Ross went inside to buy water.

When his mother returned, Kasheton appeared lethargic and lost consciousness. He was taken on July 19, 2020, to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, where he later died.