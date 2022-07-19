Arlington man faces manslaughter charge in traffic deaths of 2 teens in Fort Worth

An Arlington man was in custody Tuesday and faces a manslaughter charge in the May traffic death of two teens in Fort Worth.

Jail records identified the suspect as Lovo Graves, 42, who was arrested Thursday morning.

Graves was in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $35,000.

He is accused in the traffic deaths of 19-year-old Lauren Richardson and 18-year-old Kennedy Thomas-Young.

The two teens died in a one-car accident on May 7 on a Fort Worth street.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a major accident at about 7:30 p.m. on May 7 in the 7300 block of East Lancaster Avenue, near Sandy Lane.

The two teens were pronounced dead on the scene, and one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department in a May statement to the Star-Telegram. That person injured was later identified as Lovo Graves.

Police did not provide any further details on the crash.