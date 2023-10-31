Arlington man pleads guilty to aiming laser at airplanes

An Arlington man has pleaded guilty to aiming a laser at two airplanes in 2022, according to the Department of Transportation.

On Nov. 22, 2022, Christopher Harris aimed a laser at, and into the flight path of, two planes near Arlington Municipal Airport.

One of the pilots suffered visual impairment when their cockpit illuminated during the landing.

Harris was indicted in February after an investigation by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General and the Marysville Police Department.



