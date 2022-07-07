Arlington man sentenced to 40 years for repeatedly punching, striking girlfriends

An Arlington man who had a history of punching and striking his girlfriends was sentenced on Thursday to 40 years in prison for those assaults.

A Tarrant County jury in Fort Worth convicted Kenneth Birdo, 36, of continuous violence against family and strangulation.

Birdo did file a motion for a new trial on Thursday, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. He had pleaded not guilty.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the Arlington man in June on the two charges, noting that he was accused of the assaults at least twice in the last year.

Court documents indicated Birdo hit, punched and struck one girlfriend with his hands in November 2021.

On March 20, Birdo attacked a second girlfriend by striking, punching, hitting, slapping, grabbing, pushing, pulling and throwing her down with his hands.

Five days later, Birdo strangled that woman, according to court records.

During his time in jail, Birdo sent messages to the woman he attacked in March, apologizing for his actions, but he also was jealous and suspicious of her, according to court documents.

He also sent messages telling her to not to prosecute him, and to tell his mother that she wasn’t going to tell prosecutors about the attacks on her.