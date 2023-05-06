Arlington man sentenced to 45 years for murder and unlawful possession of weapon

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder and an additional 10 years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, the Tarrant County District Attorney announced on Friday.

On July 30, 2020 at about 6:30 a.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Carter Drive.

Officers located an adult male, 40-year-old Marlon Duwayne Wright on a sidewalk. Wright had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tevin Rashad Wright was seen in a red Cadillac SUV at a convenience store in Arlington before fatally shooting Marlon Duwayne Wright, 40, on July 30, 2020.

Initial reports from witnesses indicate that there was a suspect vehicle, a red Cadillac SUV, leaving the scene where the victim was found after gunshots were heard in the area..

In Aug. 2020, police identified the suspect as Tevin Rashad Wright and arrested him. He was charged with one count of murder.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Marlon met Tevin at a convenience store at South Watson Road in Arlington the day of the shooting. They were seen inside and outside of the store, engaging in “lengthy conversation”.

Tevin followed Marlon’s vehicle as they both left the store. Both vehicles took off at a high rate of speed after turning onto Hollandale Circle where they stopped shortly after leaving the store and were seen talking again, which was seen in surveillance video obtained by police.

Shortly after, gunshots were fired about a block away from the store, according to the Tarrant County DA.

Several witnesses told police they saw Marlon laying on the ground and Tevin was standing over him with a handgun. Tevin got into the red Cadillac SUV and drove away, witnesses said.

Arlington Police investigated the case and determined Wright was responsible for the murder.

Wright was convicted and sentenced by a jury.

He had previous arrests for aggravated robbery, assault causing bodily injury, burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, evading arrest or detention, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft of property, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the affidavit.

Assistant District Attorneys Peter Gieseking and Ashton Moore and Investigator Kevin Hilliard also worked on the case.