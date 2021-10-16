Arlington man shot by Grand Prairie police officers after ramming into police vehicles

An Arlington man was shot by Grand Prairie police officers Saturday morning after crashing into multiple police vehicles in an attempt to elude a traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near the northbound 161 service road by Arkansas Lane, police said. Officers were initially dispatched to the area after a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

“Officers located the vehicle, a Dodge Ram truck, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. A slow speed pursuit ensued with the driver traveling North on the PGBT (Toll Road) and exiting at W. Marshal Drive,” police said in a news release. “The driver temporarily stopped, then accelerated his vehicle intentionally ramming multiple police vehicles including two which were occupied.”

Police said that Terry Darnell, 58, of Arlington, used his vehicle to push a police officer who was inside her car through a fence.

“Fearing for the lives of the officers being rammed, backup officers fired their duty weapons at the driver striking him in the wrist,” police said.

Darnell eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One officer was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Darnell was charged with one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and may face more charges as the investigation continues.

The police shooting will be investigated by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.