Arlington man shot and killed during test drive while trying to sell car, police say

An Arlington man who was trying to help a family member sell a car was shot and killed by a thief during a test drive, according to police, who are trying to identify two suspects.

About 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Arlington Police Department responded to the 700 block of Port Richmond Way after residents reported that a man was lying unresponsive in the road.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Hamdan was helping a family member sell a car via a social media app and had agreed to go for a test drive that evening with someone who expressed interest in purchasing it, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Based on video evidence and witness statements, police said, two young men arrived at Hamdan’s home to test drive the car, and the three of them left together in the vehicle. As they drove along Port Richmond Way, investigators believe, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Hamdan, who then got out of the car and collapsed. The suspects continued driving.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned behind a nearby shopping center at the intersection of Matlock Road and Sublett Road.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects. No arrests have been made.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects walking away from the vehicle, according to police, who released images from the video.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspects or has any additional information about this case is urged to call Detective Simmons at (817) 459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The Arlington Police Department strongly encourages community members who are buying / selling items via digital marketplaces — particularly if they don’t know the people they are purchasing from / selling to — to make the exchanges in the designated safe zones at one of the department’s four patrol stations.