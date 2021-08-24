Arlington man on surveillance video accused in killing of woman in Grand Prairie

An Arlington man has been arrested and accused in the killing of a 51-year-old woman whose body was found in a minivan parked in a Grand Prairie parking lot, authorities said Tuesday.

Christian Overton, 26, was taken into custody last week at his Arlington home.

Overton faces a charge of murder in the killing of Tracey Hey, who was found on the morning of May 7 in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Texas 360 in Grand Prairie. Hey, who lived in Mansfield, was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. on May 7. Her cause of death has been ruled as undetermined by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Grand Prairie police believe Overton was involved in her death.

Grand Prairie detectives said a motive for the slaying was still unclear and they believe Overton did not know Hey.

Just days after the killing, Grand Prairie police released a surveillance video of a man who was walking near the minivan where Hey’s body was found.

The video shows the man walking in the parking lot at night.

The man was later identified as Overton, police said. He was being held Tuesday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with bond set at $1 million.