Arlington man told by Social Security Administration to pay back money paid to his mother in 1978

ARLINGTON, Texas - As the Social Security Administration works to collect billions of dollars in overpayments, an Arlington man is being told he owes back money that was paid to his mother — in 1978.

The 62-year-old retiree thought the letter must have been based on some sort of misunderstanding. So he went to the office in person to appeal it and was denied.

The SSA is asking Jimmie Byrd to pay them more than $1,400 that was paid 45 years ago to his mother who died back in 2011. He could not believe his eyes when he opened a letter from the SSA last month.

"I read the paperwork, and it was from January to June of 1978," he said. "Back in 1978, I was only 17 years old."

Byrd's father died when he was 4 years old. So his mother received social security for him while he was a minor.

"This is not money I ever saw. I was not even living at home at the time," he said.

It's why Byrd was shocked that the letter demanded he repay the amount in 30 days or the SSA will cover the overpayment by withholding his full benefits starting on Nov. 15.

Byrd went to the Arlington SSA office in person.

"If you could show me a check from 1978 that has my name and my signature to cash that check, I'd be glad to pay you back," he said.

Byrd filed an appeal.

"Two weeks ago, I received a second letter stating I'm going to have to pay it, and I thought that's not right," he said. "I got in my car, went back down to the social security board."

Bryd told his story again.

‘The gentleman looked at me from behind the counter and said, 'You know, that is just the way it is,’" he said.

Byrd signed an agreement to have $100 a month deducted from his $1,800 social security check for the next 14 months.

"That's groceries," he said. "Something is wrong with the system."

Byrd says he is worried about other people receiving similar repayment demands.

Someone could have a heart attack over this," he said.

"What do you want social security leadership to hear?" asked reporter Lori Brown.

"Stop it. This is not right," he said. "You owe me an apology."

FOX asked a spokeswoman with the SSA how something like this could happen. Was the letter sent in error? Or does the SSA really hold people responsible for overpayments made to a now-deceased mother from 45 years ago?

The spokeswoman would only say that she would reach out to Bryrd.