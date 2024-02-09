Arlington mother of 4 missing, last seen at birthday party at Irving hotel, family says

Police are searching for an Arlington woman who went missing after she attended a birthday party at a hotel in Irving.

Chalice Welch, a 24-year-old mother of four, hasn’t been in contact with her family or friends for a week. She was last seen Feb. 2 at the Embassy Suites hotel at 4650 Texas 183 in Irving.

“We urge everyone to be on the lookout to help locate Chalice Welch, and anyone with information is asked to call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010,” Irving police said in a social media post.

“She has never been away from her children for more than a few hours,” Chalice’s mother, Kimberly Spinks, told WFAA-TV.

The family said Welch was dropped off for the birthday party around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 2. About 1 a.m. on Feb. 3 her phone went offline.

Welch is a white woman, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, a black mesh shirt with polka dots, black leggings and leopard slippers.

