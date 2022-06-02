Arlington neighbors concerned for safety after multiple car break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman is concerned for her safety after several car break-ins and attempted thefts in her area. She lives in an Arlington apartment complex and says she, along with at least 10 other residents, have been the targets of these crimes for months.

The woman didn’t want to share her identity, for safety. She said her car has been broken into and nearly stolen, at least four times since February, saying thieves take anything from electronics to money. She says she has no idea who they are and why they keep coming back.

“I no longer feel safe, I don’t think it’s safe at all,” she said. “I always lock my doors that’s what the scary part is.”

The woman has filed multiple police reports regarding what’s happened at her Arlington apartment complex, Club at Charter Pointe. Based on the footage, she believes the same two people are behind the crimes.

“I don’t know how they got in our car they may have used a tool or something but that’s when they obtained a spare key that was in my car,” she said.

She says the first break-in was in February, the second was the very next day, and the third was two weeks ago.

“They got in through my trunk climbed through my seats and ransacked everything once again,” she said.

On May 26, security video caught two people trying to steal the car in broad daylight.

“I was present in my home, maintenance was inside working on my AC at the time and he was the one that informed me something was wrong with my car,” she said.

The video given to Action News Jax shows someone getting into her car, starting to back it up and then stopping. Moments later a second person shows up trying to do something and then they’re seen running away.

Now, the woman said she doesn’t plan on resigning her lease.

“It’s definitely making me concerned for my safety because what’s next is running through my head for them to be this determined to come back over and over again,” she said.

The woman told Action News Jax there’s a few issues at the complex that may have played a role in the consistency of the crimes, Action News Jax reached out to the complex by phone and through their website but haven’t heard back yet.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to do the “9pm routine” daily, which is to remove items from your car and lock it up. They sent us the following statement:

“We recommend parking your vehicle in a well lit area. Do not leave any items of value in plain sight when you exit your vehicle, and do not leave firearms stored inside your vehicle overnight. Complete the #9PMROUTINE on a daily basis and ask your family and friends to do the same.

The best way to get help if you are the victim of a crime is to contact the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or 9-1-1 if you are having a life threatening emergency.”

