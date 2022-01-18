Arlington Partners LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares S&P 500 ...

Investment company Arlington Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD , JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arlington Partners LLC owns 678 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VGT, ASML, XLV, TSM, VOX, CP, MTD, RRX, RMD, ZWS, RACE, SCHO, XLI, XLY, AON, LRCX, STE, LULU, AVGO, EPAM, ICLR, LLY, INTU, MCD, SPGI, LIN, MELI, TEAM, XLP, APD, ALGN, AEP, AMP, APH, ADI, AZN, AZO, CVS, SCHW, CMA, COP, WOLF, DTE, DXCM, DEO, D, EOG, ETN, EW, ENTG, EL, FISV, BEN, GSK, HDB, ITW, TT, KEY, MGM, MKSI, MMC, MPWR, MCO, NSC, NVS, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PBCT, BKNG, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, SIVB, SHW, SPG, SONY, SO, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TGT, TER, TXT, TTE, TM, URI, UNM, VZ, WBK, EBAY, RDS.B, TEL, FRC, PSX, WDAY, BABA, CFG, HUBS, KHC, MDB, LYFT, MNDY, SCHR, AOS, ABB, AES, ABMD, AEG, A, ALK, ARE, ADS, MO, AEE, AIG, ABC, AME, ADP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BBY, BIO, BXP, BSX, BTI, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CRH, CSX, CDNS, CAJ, CCL, CNP, CERN, CHKP, CINF, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CCEP, DXC, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, XRAY, DVA, DB, DVN, DLTR, DRE, E, EA, EFX, EQR, ERIC, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FRT, FE, ORAN, FCX, FMS, GPS, GIS, HSBC, MNST, HOG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HMC, HST, HUM, ING, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IHG, IP, JBHT, J, JHX, JNPR, KMB, KIM, LH, LVS, LNC, LYG, LOGI, MRO, MKC, MET, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MT, MS, MSI, NICE, NVR, NGG, NOV, NTAP, NOK, NMR, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, IX, PNC, PPL, PAYX, PSO, PHG, PVH, PXD, PFG, PUK, PSA, QGEN, PWR, DGX, O, RELX, RIO, RHI, ROK, ROP, SLG, STM, SGMO, SNY, STX, SNN, RBBN, EQNR, TEF, TS, TEVA, TSN, UBS, USB, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WPP, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, XEL, XRX, YUM, ZION, L, SMFG, BBL, HBI, DFS, NWG, FERG, PM, STLA, BUD, LYB, NXPI, GMAB, FLT, HII, XYL, APTV, PNR, AMBA, NCLH, IQV, COTY, PGEN, MNDT, WIX, AAL, ZEN, ANET, SYF, CYBR, KEYS, HPE, BGNE, FTV, OKTA, IR, ARGX, ROKU, SE, CDLX, ZS, DOCU, TENB, FUTU, DTIL, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, BILL, VRM, LMND, SNOW, U, AFRM, RBLX, COIN, GLBE, DTM, CFLT, JXN, SLVM, KD, LYLT, ONL, QQQ, SCHZ,

  • Added Positions: VIG, VYMI, VEA, VYM, IVE, SMDV, SPY, DVYE, VTI, AAPL, SBUX, DIS, AMZN, MSFT, V, GOOGL, ADBE, GOOG, WMT, FB, ACN, JNJ, NVDA, TSLA, XLF, QCOM, MMM, NFLX, CRM, UNH, SHOP, ALC, AMD, DHR, MA, ABT, AMAT, BLK, COST, DE, LOW, PFE, TMO, UL, VO, PLD, AMT, AMGN, BHP, BP, BIIB, FIS, CCI, DUK, EQIX, NEE, FITB, GE, LHX, HD, HBAN, MDLZ, MRVL, MRK, PRU, SLB, TXN, ANTM, XLNX, MSCI, DG, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, PYPL, IWM, T, AXP, AIZ, TFC, BLL, CBRE, COF, LUMN, CVX, CL, EMN, ECL, EMR, ETR, EXPD, FAST, F, HON, IBM, INTC, ISRG, JCI, KR, MTB, PGR, SEE, TRV, SYY, UAA, UPS, UHS, TMUS, DAL, CHTR, GM, HCA, ENPH, TWTR, UA, TWLO, TTD, ESTC, UBER, VGK,

  • Reduced Positions: MLPX, ATMP, AMJ, NKE, CSCO, IEMG, IAU, ACWI, ORCL, NVO, CTSH, BRK.B, PEP, GD, VTEB, RTX, MDT, IFF, GILD, ALL, VOOV, XOM, REGN, GSG, PHM, OFC, BMY, PKG, CAT, MCK, CNC, TAP, WM, ROST, OLED, UGI, SWKS, DLR, WFC, WY, AWK, FANG, HLT, CHRW, EPP, BAX, AVB, ATVI, MAS, DRI, FDX, DHI, CMI, HIG, MLM, RGEN, NEM, RF, CI, PEG, PPG, KO, PG, OGN, DD, ADSK, TJX, UNP, GLD, UCBI, BA, LMT, ZM, SNAP, SQ, VEEV, CBSH, VMW, TDG, CMCSA,

  • Sold Out: DBC, YUMC, NMIH, HWM, QRTEA, WH, MPC, VRSK, PH, NRG, THG, MKTX, ICE, HLF, IVZ, SPOT, ATUS, BL, USFD, VTRS, BLMN, CB, VTR, SWK, LUV, MOD, OMC, MHK, KDP, ETSY, CTXS, CVNA, KMX, MESA,


For the details of Arlington Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,
These are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Partners LLC

  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 420,789 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%

  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 259,244 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%

  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 725,876 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.42%

  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,149 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%

  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 49,023 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83%

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $424.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $723.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 336.53%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.498900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 113,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $156.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.894000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3156.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Sold Out: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arlington Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Arlington Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. Arlington Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Arlington Partners LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Arlington Partners LLC keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

