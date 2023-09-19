Arlington police arrest domestic violence suspect after 3-hour standoff with SWAT team

Arlington police arrested an assault suspect, 42-year-old Rene Leon Hernandez, after a three-hour standoff Monday night.

Leon Hernandez barricaded himself in a home in the 8100 block of Stowe Springs Lane after officers arrived in response to a domestic disturbance call, police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said in an email to the Star-Telegram.

Police arrived on the scene around 5:15 p.m. and found a woman and two kids outside the home. The unnamed woman told officers Leon Hernandez had sexually assaulted her and held a knife to the two kids, Ciesco said in the email.

“The kids were not hurt. It’s my understanding the woman suffered some injuries from the assault, but did not require transport,” he said.

Officers tried to get Leon Hernandez to surrender peacefully, but he refused, according to Ciesco.

A SWAT team was called in and deployed flash bang grenades after making several attempts to communicate with Leon Hernandez, police said. He exited the home just before 8:30 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital before being booked into the city jail.

He faces charges of sexual assault, assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation, assault causing bodily injury/family violence and aggravated assault by exhibiting or using a deadly weapon.