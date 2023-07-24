Arlington police arrest man accused of killing his long-term girlfriend in October 2022

Arlington police have arrested 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda, who faces a murder charge in the October 2022 killing of his long-term girlfriend Evila Yanes.

Police named Castaneda as a person of interest in November after surveillance footage showed the couple arguing hours before Yanes’ body was found in a parking lot near the 4400 block of North Cooper Street.

Her death was ruled a homicide after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office found evidence of blunt force trauma to Yanes’ head.

Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody shortly after on a probation violation. He’d been convicted of assaulting Yanes in 2021 after throwing gasoline on her.

“This is a prime example of how the community working with their police department can make a positive difference,” Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said in a news release Monday.

Jones credited the media and the public with helping to track down Moreno Castaneda, and the homicide unit for finding evidence needed to charge him with a crime.

Yanes was described as a, “sweet, loving, caring, beautiful single mother who left behind 5 kids along with 2 grandchildren,” by family members on a GoFundMe page set up shortly after her death.

“She always looked at the good side of everyone around her. She devoted her life to her children and her grandchildren, they were everything to her and now they will never see her again,” a family member wrote on the page.

Moreno Castaneda was booked into Arlington city jail before being transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, Arlington police said in the release.