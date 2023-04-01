Arlington police arrest woman accused of hitting, killing man with car

A woman was arrested Friday in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Arlington earlier this month, the Arlington Police Department announced.

According to police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. on March 7 in the 4600 block of 172nd Street Northeast. First responders found the victim, a 64-year-old man, with injuries consistent with being hit by a car. The car got away before emergency personnel arrived and lifesaving efforts could be made, police said.

Medics took the man to Providence Hospital in Everett where he later died.

Through their investigation, Arlington police detectives were able to identify the woman and the car she was driving in order to make an arrest Friday. The 41-year-old woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on fatality hit-and-run-charges, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.