Arlington police ask for public’s help in identifying serial vehicle burglary suspect

Arlington police are searching for an unidentified male suspect who broke into multiple vehicles in the 200 block of Kissimmee Drive on Monday.

In a social media post published Wednesday, the department asked the public’s help in identifying the suspect who authorities believe to be connected to additional burglaries reported in the area since October.

Surveillance footage from around 2:40 a.m. Monday show the suspect wearing a hoodie and dark face mask approach a vehicle parked in a driveway, open the passenger door and rifle through the belongings on the inside with a flashlight in hand.

Detectives believe the suspect stole a firearm out of one of the vehicles.

In the post, the department included a reminder to citizens to always lock their vehicles and secure firearms inside their homes instead of a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the department’s detective at 817-575-8598 or anonymously with the Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.