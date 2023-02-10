Arlington police ask public’s help to identify suspects in shooting, car burglaries

Arlington police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who are wanted in connection with a shooting and multiple vehicle burglaries on the city’s south side.

A 53-year-old man woke up and discovered an unknown man inside one of his cars in his driveway in the 200 block of Blair Lane on the early morning of Dec. 22, 2022, police said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle owner confronted the burglar and tried to chase him away, police said. He was shot in the lower abdomen by the suspect, who then ran away, police said in the statement.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived.

The victim described the burglar as a man in his early 20s with an average build who was wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants.

Arlington police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects who police believe are responsible for multiple burglaries in the area of Blair Lane and a shooting that occurred on Dec. 22, 2022.

Several other vehicle burglaries occurred in the same neighborhood on the same night as this offense and in the days prior to it. Arlington police believe the suspects in all of the burglaries are the same individuals involved in the shooting.

Police release photos of the two men they’re looking for. They urged anyone with information about the identity of the two suspects to call (817) 459-5678. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.