Arlington police increase reward for information on hit-and-run that killed officer

A new reward is being offered as Arlington police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office continue asking for community help to identify suspects and the car involved in the hit-and-run death of Arlington police Officer Darrin McMichael.

McMichael, a motorcycle officer, was in Dallas County and on his way to work the morning of Sept. 21 when a sport utility vehicle in the far left lane of westbound Interstate 20 near the St. Augustine exit stopped because of slow traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

McMichael’s motorcycle hit the SUV and the officer fell to the ground on the left shoulder and was run over by a dark-colored sedan, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the car that hit McMichael didn’t stop.

Authorities with both the sheriff’s office and Arlington police announced at a news conference Tuesday that Oak Farms Dairy is offering $15,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect. The new commitment brings the total reward to $20,000 when combined with a $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said at the news conference that it still has no description of the vehicle that killed McMichael other than that it was a dark-colored sedan. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they have not determined what sort of damage might be found on the vehicle.

McMichael was a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department who previously served as a patrol officer and detective. For the last 13 years, McMichael was part of the motorcycle unit.

Officer William Bill, another motorcycle officer, said he knew McMichael as a friend as much as he knew him as a coworker. He and the rest of the motorcycle unit have been mourning his death together.

“We have cried together, shared photos and videos with each other,” Bill said. “We’ve remembered all the funny things he used to do and say.”

Bill said that the whole department is hurting from McMichael’s death, but that because the motorcycle unit is a small, tight-knit group, it’s been especially hard on them.

But Arlington police say that hasn’t stopped the officers who called McMichael a friend from showing up to work.

“Every morning at 6, 6:40 a.m. he was there,” Bill said. “I’m going to miss that. He’s not gonna be there anymore.”

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said there were no traffic cameras in the area where McMichael was killed. They’re working to reach out to local trucking companies and get information about the accident out over satellite radio and national news, hoping a trucker who was in the area around 6 a.m. to 6:05 a.m. may have seen something or have dashcam video of the hit and run.

Anybody who may have information on the person or people in the car that killed McMichael is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 214-749-5189 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-873-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted anonymously.

Sgt. Grant Gildon and Bill both said the Arlington Police Department will not rest until the person or people responsible for McMichael’s death are in custody.

“No one wants justice more that myself and the rest of the APD family,” Gildon said.