3 people fatally shot at south Arlington apartment complex Thursday night, police say

Three people were shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in Arlington, police said.

Arlington police officers responded to the shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane in south Arlington, not far from Interstate 20.

A witness called 911 to report that he heard something, and when he went to see what it was, he found a man lying unresponsive outside of an apartment, police said in a news release. The witness also noticed the door to the apartment had been kicked in.

When officers arrived, they found the first victim reported by the witness. Officers also found two other adults — a man and a woman — unresponsive inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead.

There were also two children at the apartment who were not injured, police said. The children were released to family members.

Police said investigators are still working to identify the victims and determine how they’re connected.

No arrests had been made as of about midnight. Witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the homicide scene, police said.

Detectives remained at the apartments early Friday morning conducting interviews with witnesses and reviewing evidence.