Arlington police investigate death of man whose body was found near Trinity River

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday near the Trinity River in Arlington, according to Arlington police.

Around 3:55 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to River Legacy Park in the 3400 block of North Collins Street after a city employee called in to report that he saw what he believed to be a body on the opposite side of the river from where he was standing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man lying unresponsive near the riverbank, according to police.

The Arlington Fire Department used its boat to transport investigators from the police department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office over to where the man was to examine him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of trauma and it’s unclear how long he’d been there and how he died, police said Friday.

But police believe the person to be a 26-year-old man who was reported missing by his family earlier this week. Family members told authorities he was last seen Jan. 21.

Today's top stories:

→ VIDEO: North Texas police officer uses Heimlich maneuver to save choking woman

→ Man followed, robbed, ran over Arlington restaurant owner, police allege

→ Death ruled suicide for pilot who crashed plane from flight school

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

The medical examiner’s office will positively identify the man and determine an official cause and manner of death.

The fire department retrieved the man’s body and brought him back across the river after the body was examined by the medical examiner’s office.

The police department is treating the discovery of the body as a death investigation.