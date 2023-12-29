The Parks Mall shooting hospitalizes 2, conditions unknown; Arlington police investigate

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting Thursday night at The Parks Mall in Arlington that hospitalized two people, police said in a social media post.

Arlington police announced that they were investigating the shooting in a post on Twitter, formerly X, at around 8:50 p.m.

The mall has been evacuated and officers have secured the building, according to the post.

Authorities determined the shooting happened near the ice skating rink in the mall, according to an update posted at 9:20 p.m. Two people were sent to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

A primary sweep of the mall has been completed and officers are now conducting secondary sweeps, the update says.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that began as a fight and not an active shooter situation.

Investigators are currently working to determine who was involved.