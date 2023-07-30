Arlington police investigate vandalism: cars painted with ‘vulgar,’ ‘racist’ graffiti

Arlington police are investigating after multiple vehicles were found painted with racist and vulgar phrases and images early Saturday morning.

Police received multiple reports of vehicles being vandalized with spray paint overnight, according to Arlington police:

Around 5:54 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of East Timberview Lane. A man staying at the house came outside to find someone had vandalized his vehicle overnight.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Safari Trail where two vehicles parked outside had been tagged.

Around 6:35 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Moorhead Court where they located two vehicles at two different homes that had been vandalized.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Four Winds Drive where a vehicle was spray painted.

All four residences are within a 4-mile radius from each other.

It is unknown if all vandalized cars are connected, but police said they will investigate “given the timing of the incidents and the similarities in some of the graffiti.”

There have been no arrests made, according to police, but detectives have been following up with victims and neighborhoods for more information and surveillance video.

Arlington police ask residents who live near the areas of the vandalized vehicles to check their surveillance footage from overnight and call the non-emergency dispatch at 817-274-4444 if their cameras captured anything.