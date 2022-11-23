Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police.

Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.

Police said nobody was injured and there was no evident damage to the woman’s vehicle, though she told officers she saw the weapon and heard a round hit the back of her car.

Investigators are following up to identify the vehicle from which the shooter fired, according to police.