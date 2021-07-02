Police cancel Silver Alert after 73-year-old Arlington man returned to family

Arlington police have located the 73-year-old man for whom they issued a Silver Alert overnight Thursday.

Arthur Pachas, who was reported missing around 6 p.m. Thursday by family members, was returned to his family Friday Morning, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department. Police issued a Silver Alert as a part of their efforts to locate Pachas.

Pachas was last seen walking away from his 900 block of Cattail Drive residence around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.